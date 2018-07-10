Work to commence on Gola Island water pipe within a fortnight

Irish Water has confirmed that work is to commence on the pipe that carries water to Gola Island.

The pipe had risen to the surface of the sea a number of times and there were fears it may damage other vessels.

This week, Irish Water confirmed that a more permanent job to anchor the 700 metres of water main to the sea bed.

A spokesperson said that the work will ensure a more consistent supply of water to the island for residents and visitors.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank the islanders and visitors to the island for their patience and co-operation while this repair is taking place.