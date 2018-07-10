Woman being treated in hospital following collision in Dungloe

A woman is being treated in hospital following a crash on the outside of Dungloe this morning.

The collision happened at around 6am on the Annagry Road just outside the town. Emergency services attended the scene.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

The woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where she is being treated.

Gardai are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060.