Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 9, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells and Buncrana

- Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

- Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Gweedore and late of Letterkenny

- Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

- Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

- Neil Carr, Fanad

- Bridget (Biddy) Greene, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

- Grace Casey (née Sharkey) Muighinis, Carna, Galway/Falcarragh

George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells and Buncrana

The death has occurred of George Doherty, Blackwater Heights, Kells, Meath and Buncrana.

Removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Kells on Tuesday, July 10, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11, at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Kells. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pallative Care. House strictly private, please.

Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty late of Oregon, New Road and Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at Dixon’s Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk on Tuesday, July 10 from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning July 11 at 11am to St Laurence’s Church, Omeath, Co. Louth arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Gweedore and late of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Kathleen McCafferty, née Barr, Bunbeg, Gweedore late of Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Monday, July 9 at 3 o’clock going to the residence of her son Mark, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning July 11, followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral

Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Rosemarie Jones, née Doherty, Oregon, New Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at Dixon’s Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk on Tuesday, July 10 from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, July 11 at 11am to St Laurence’s Church, Omeath, Co. Louth arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her residence of Frances Allison 7 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal Monday, July 9 at 7pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o Jim McGlynn Funeral Directors Glencar, Letterkenny or any family member.

Neil Carr, Fanad

The death has taken place in the Community Hospital Ramelton of Neil Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the residence of his nephew Pat and Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o’clock.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Bridget (Biddy) Greene of Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Biddy Greene of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 10, at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Falcarragh Community Hospital care of any family member.

Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork

The death has occurred at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Paddy Mulhern, Gortahork.

Removal from The Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, July 8 at 5pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Grace Casey (née Sharkey) Muighinis, Carna, Galway/Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Grace Casey, née Sharkey, Muighinis, Carna, Galway and Falcarragh on July 7, 2018.

Reposing at Mylotte's Funeral Home, Carna, on Monday evening, July 9 from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Seipéal Charna. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 10 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Muighinis Cemetery.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.