Regulator satisfied with Donegal charity after inspection last month

The Charities Regulator has confirmed that it is satisfied, following an inspection last month of the Donegal-based charity Good and New Shop that the charity has implemented the necessary course of action, as advised by the Regulator earlier this year.

In February, the Regulator imposed an intermediate sanction on the charity after finding that the charity had contravened section 47 of the

Charities Act 2009 by failing in its duty to keep proper books of account.

The notice set out the proposed imposition of an intermediate sanction, as well as the requirement for the charity to rectify the contravention within a specified timeframe, and to adopt an advised course of action to ensure that the contravention concerned would not occur again.

- Introduce formal documented procedures for maintaining adequate

accounting records;

- Assign the task of keeping proper books of account to a person(s)

with the appropriate skills and experience;

- With regard to financial reporting:

· Introduce regular financial reporting detailing the income and

expenditure (including the nature of that income and expenditure)

and the assets and liabilities of the charity, and

· Ensure all financial reports are scrutinised by the charity

trustees under a standing agenda item – ‘financial performance and

position of the charity’ as part of all trustee meetings.

On February 12, 2018 the charity accepted the imposition of an intermediate sanction under section 73 of the Act, and undertook to rectify the contravention and adopt the course of action specified in the notice.

On 28 June 2018, the Charities Regulator carried out an inspection of the

charity to determine if the charity had rectified the contravention and

adopted the course of action set out in the Notice.

The Charities Regulator is satisfied that the charity has rectified the

contravention referred to in the notice within the specified timeframe and

has adopted the course of action set out in the notice.