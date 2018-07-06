Cannabis plants with a value of €34,000 have been seized by gardaí in Lifford

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of around €34,000 has been seized by gardaí on the outskirts of Lifford.

A man in his mid 40s has been arrested and is currently being detained for questioning at Letterkenny Garda Station under section 2 of the drugs trafficking, Act.

On Thursday evening, at around 7pm armed gardaí accompanied by uniformed gardaí raided a premises outside Lifford where they discovered two polytunnels where Cannabis plants were growing.

Some of the plants had already been harvested.

Forty one plants were seized at the location.

The operation was intelligence led.