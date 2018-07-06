TD highlights increase in outpatient waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says latest data on patient waiting lists show numbers waiting on outpatient treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital are climbing upwards - in one case by 17%.

He says figures compiled by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) reveal that as of the end of May, a total of 15,474 patients are awaiting an outpatient appointment, 2,201 of which have been on a waiting list for at least 18 months.

Angry at the figures, he pointed out that effectively the figures show that since the start of 2018, there has been a 17 per cent increase in the number of patients waiting 18 months or more for outpatient treatment at the hospital.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson on Finance said: “The latest figures from the NTPF reveal that a further 749 patients have been added to outpatient waiting lists at LUH since the start of the year, meaning that there are now 15,474 patients waiting to be seen by a Consultant at the hospital.

“Ever more worrying, is the fact that when we examine these numbers more closely we can see that within the time bracket consisting of those who’ve been waiting the longest for treatment, i.e., 18 months or more, we see that there over 2,201 patients who now fall within this category.

“This means that while the overall number added to Outpatient waiting lists have risen by over five per cent this year so far, there has actually been an almost 17 per cent increase in the numbers waiting 18 months or longer for Consultant led treatment."

He said he was not surprised by the figures but that didn't make them any less "shocking": “These figures, while not surprising, are nothing short of disgraceful and only further serve to prove the point which we in Sinn Féin and others have been making for some time now and that is that this Government is not serious able tackling the crisis in Health.

He addedc that some of the longest waiting times to be found in Gynaecology, Maxillofacial, Orthopaedics, ENT, Urology and others.

He said he accepted that quick solutions were not easy but some "small actions" such as the introduction of integrated waiting lists across the entire hospital network to ensure patients requiring appointments, procedures and surgeries are able to access treatment much more quickly, should be considered.