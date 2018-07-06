Irish language approvals for nine Donegal schools

Nine Donegal school have had additional language resources approved in the form of Cuntoirí teanga.

The schools are: Pobalscoil na Rosann , Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada , Gairmscoil na Carraige , Colaiste Cholmcille, Torai. Gairmscoil Chu Uladh, SN Torai , SN An Bhreacaigh, SN Naomh Croine, Cloghan Liath and SN Ceideadh.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said the list of nine had been confirmed to him, adding: "The additional resource will be of immense benefit to your school and the pupils, the Cuntoirí teanga scheme which was brought in by a previous Fianna Fáil Government has made a massive impact on the revival of the spoken language in our schools through out the Gaeltacht areas."

He said the irish language will continue to require additional supports as we plan for the revival of Irish as a more spoken and used language in our schools and communities, this is an important first step but more will be required to be done over the years ahead concluded Pat the Cope.