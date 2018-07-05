Ard McGill is a true testament to community pride and spirit

An area called Ard Mc Gill which is located on the Glenties to Dungloe road really is a true testament to community spirit.

An area of land beside the houses was covered in briars and nettles in 1985. There were no fences, no walls around the homes and the place looked dilapidated and run down.

Rolling your sleeves up

In 1985, Mary Thompson rolled her sleeves up and began to change things for the better.

“I had a vision for it. The first thing I tried to get was a fence. We got it but we couldn't paint it because the place was so overgrown,” she recalled.

The people of Ard Mc Gill decided to collect stones from the homes of their ancestors and a wall was built.

“It took thirteen loads of stone almost rock to finish the wall,” she said.

Since then the place has truly blossomed and flourished.

Mary would like to thank those from employment agencies who carry out ‘‘superb’’ work at present at Ard Mc Gill.

Fruit and vegetables delivered to neighbours

There is an abundance of fruit and veg to be found at Ard Mc Gill.

A man from Wexford has grown forty two types of different tomatoes and his Wexford strawberries continue to flourish and are enjoyed by the people of the community.

A rich array of vegetables grow in Ard McGill. At the moment there are three different types of cabbage, the cauliflower is also showing real growth and there is plenty of lettuce. At times, locals are treated to a bucket of fresh, tasty, homegrown produce.

Pride of Place nomination

Donegal County Council have nominated Ard Mc Gill for 'Pride of Place.'

It is hoped that the work of locals, young and old and those who were the first to sow the seeds for this wonderful garden will get the recognition that they definitely deserve.