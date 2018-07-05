Families unhappy at news that graves may have to be moved after all

A number of Letterkenny families with family members buried in Leck Graveyard are unhappy with plans to move a number of graves to make way for a new road.

The news has emerged following a second round of consultations with the general public on the matter of making way for the new Letterkenny outer relief road.

The new road runs from Lurgybrack to the east of the town, to O’Donnell Park, off the Glenties Road to the south west of the town.

The route which went out to public consultation the week before last has created deep divisions.

A group have come together to fight the proposed plan and they have pledged to resist it and that begins with objecting to planning permission.

The new plan has been revised following the rejection of a number of other proposed plans that went before public consultation earlier this year.

Under the new plan it is being proposed to knock a section of the boundary wall at Leck Graveyard and encroach on a number of graves.

In all, under the plan, three graves are going to have to be exhumed, something that has not gone down well with locals and their families.

And while this is much scaled back from an earlier proposed plan, the families are still very unhappy that any graves are being interfered with at all.

Philip O’Donnell is a spokesperson for the group and his parents Joe and Angela O’Donnell live opposite the graveyard.

The O’Donnell family are very unhappy with the proposed new route, as are a large number of families, and not just families living locally in Leck. Families from other areas in and around Letterkenny are also very unhappy.

“Rest in peace should mean rest in peace,” Philip said.

The annual graveyard Mass is on this Sunday at Leck.

