Killybegs eyes bright future as tourism catches on

It’s a pride in place that is behind a revival in Killybegs, Ann Marie Bourke believes. The assistant supervisor at the Killybegs Employment Project scheme has seen the gradual change in recent years.

“If you sit back and do nothing nothing will happen,” she says.

The project is based in The Forrester’s Hall in Killybegs, which has been a venue for community activity since 1910. Her colleague Colin Mabon, the project’s supervisor, agrees that a community spirit is helping the town’s tourism growth.

“People used to drive through to Sliabh Liag but they are stopping in Killybegs now. There is a great community spirit these days. When you see the numbers that come out to clean the roads at the cleanups - it’s a big thing.

“I think people are seeing things are getting done and they are taking more pride. When they see people coming they said: ‘Lets make it better’.”

Colin and Ann Marie represent a positive view of the town’s progression which is shared by others. A large part of the positivity comes from the town's growing tourism industry.

Unexpected boom in tourism

Killybegs, is of course, synonymous with the fishing industry, but changes in that industry have brought an unexpected boon to tourism.

The harbour facility, which was built and managed by the Department of Marine has been a game-changer.

It has helped bring on a growth in engineering and services connected to the industry. But one growth area that is a direct result of the harbour was largely unexpected.

By the end of this year 13,000 people will have visited the port on 15 cruise ships. But it was only the construction of the 300 metre pier that has allowed the town to develop the this industry. In the first year that liners started visiting 1,300 people came.

Tourists are impressed by the town

Geraldine Hegarty and Peter Ward work at the town's information office, a small prefabricated building overlooking the harbour. They are there on a community employment scheme. They meet visitors when they arrive off the liners.

“They are very, very impressed with the town, with the friendliness, with the people, and the area. They love it,” Geraldine says.

“The other ports are Dublin, Belfast Cork. This is a village. This is real Ireland when they come there. They love the small community thing and they go all out. We all try to do our best.”

The Cunard Line ship Queen Elizabeth visits next month and was preceded by her sister ship Queen Victoria in May.

The ship will be one of four liners to visit Killybegs in July.

The main road through the town runs past the tourism office and it is busy with articulated lorries serving the fishing and engineering industries.

“If you had been in town when the Queen Victoria was here - this road, you could not get moving. They were crawling along the road, no one could move,” says Peter.

“It will be the same when the Queen Elizabeth comes in.”

Geraldine and Peter are joined at the office by Niamh Kennedy, the local councillor whose work with the Killybegs Community Council started her on the path to politics.

It was at the community council that a lot of the groundwork has been done on the town's tourism strategy.

The concept of tour ships visiting the town was something that just developed, she says.

“To be fair it developed very well because a bunch of local women, when one or two cruise ships started to come in, they realised,'My God, there is not a lot for them to do around here.'

“They started putting on craft fairs and would ensure they got the band out. They had no money, it was just a case of everyone piling in together and seeing that we could do the best that we could do. And they did a really good job and became a force to be reckoned with.”

The town's harbour is a focal point

The town’s harbour is its main feature. It draws the eye everywhere you are.

The harbour is still the focal point of the town's economy and indeed that of south west Donegal but there has been a gradual change that has accelerated in recent years and the move away from the fishing industry has had a visual impact on the town.

“When I was growing up it was all fish,” Niamh recalls.

“There were fish boxes, there was fish on the road because it was falling off lorries. There was an abundance of fish at the time. There were factories running 24-seven. There were people everywhere because there was no automation, it was hand-filleting.

“It is was a huge, huge industry and a fabulous employer and it employed people from as far as Burtonport, Glenties, Ardara, Kilcar, Carrick, Glencolmcille, everyone was employed in it in this region. The pubs were flying and it was a very, very lively town.”

Those days are gone. The boom brought many from the fish factories to the building sites of Dublin and when boom turned to bust, the factories had become automated.

Boat building company creates vital employment in the town

Across the road at Mooney Boats Lee Mooney sits at his desk with a view across the harbour. He is managing director of the town's only boat builder and is chair of the Killybegs Harbour Development Group. His company is at the centre of Killybegs’ growing marine engineering industry.

The company is based on the old BIM site, once the heart of a boat building industry that he is determined to revive. A boat built in Killybegs can be fitted with winches, hydraulics, electronics, and nets all built in Killybegs, he says proudly.

But it’s not just pride that is at stake. It’s jobs. Mooney Boats employs 68 people and Lee believes there are close to 500 jobs in engineering and marine services in the town.

“Engineering is employment. That's the big one. The group are trying to grow boat building engineering and ancillary services industry in Killybegs. Fish factories would have been the main employer but it has actually reversed because the factories have all become more automated and it’s a seasonal business but vitally important to the local economy.”

The Men's Shed is a sanctuary for men in the area

Up the hill in the town, some of those who used to work in the town’s fishing industry are putting their talents and endeavour to a different purpose.

Jimmy Cunningham, Matty Smith, John Joe Doherty and Pat McGinty are in the Killybegs Men's Shed.

All four men worked in some aspect on the fishing industry before they retired.

Instead of driving lorries, fishing, fixing boat engines or fitting out boats, the quartet build bird boxes, wooden wheelbarrows, pens and wooden mounts for football and Irish dancing medals, among other things. The products are sold to buy tools and materials.

They are four of the 22 members who attend the men’s shed.

“A lot of boys just come and just sit there for an hour or two and have a cup of tea and a chat,” Jimmy says.

“It’s the company. When I retired it was either go out walking or watch television. You don’t have much of a choice. It can be terrible hard to get out of that. But there is always something happening in the shed — someone with a yarn or a story.”

The combined expertise of the members of the group means there is always plenty of advice for someone setting out on a woodwork project.

“That's one thing about advice - you get plenty of it here. It mightn’t be great advice but you get plenty of it,” Jimmy laughs.

Painting lessons also take place at the shed. Mattie, who is retired from a job in a fish factory, enjoys painting and is the official photographer for the excursions the men undertake to other sheds. Derry, Inishowen and Omagh have been visited recently and The Causeway Coast is the next destination.

“I was always into painting along with my father and my cousin,”Matty said.

“What we would do is we would buy posters and stick onto canvas and copy them on first if we could not draw them.”

Niall Mór Centre - a community and enterprise centre

The Men's Shed is run by the Niall Mór Centre, which is on the site of the old Niall Mór National School. It is just behind the men's shed and close to the Forrester's Hall in a hub of community enterprise.

It is a community and enterprise centre which has a host of tenants and also runs a huge range of classes and activities for children and adults. There is also a range of outreach services and clinics for essential services.

“It’s essential services that mean people don't have to travel to Letterkenny or Donegal Town,” Martin McDevitt the manager of the centre says.

“We have nearly 80,000 of a footfall a year with plans to develop and progress. We have maxed our capacity in the building so we can't take in any new tenants. We are always looking to develop new initiatives for the community.”

for the community.”