Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 5, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten

The death has occurred of Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten.

His remains will be in McGlynns Funeral Home Thursday July 5 at 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Friday viewing at 5pm, with removal at 7.45pm going to St Crona’s Church for 8 o’clock where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Saturday at 10 o’clock with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

David Enfield, Ramelton

The death has occurred of David Enfield of Ramelton. His Remains will be Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Service in St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Ramelton on Friday at 12 noon, cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation co any family member or Con McDaid and sons, Letterkenny.

Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home on Wednesday, July 4 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, July 5 at 10.45 am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice or Cancer Research, C/o any family member.

