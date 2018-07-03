Dungloe Community Housing Project sanctioned to progress to tender stage

The Dungloe Community Housing project has been sanctioned to proceed to tender stage.

The Department of Housing funded project for Community Group Houses will consist of 3 housing units of 4 individual self-contained bedrooms at Fair Hill Dungloe, the formal approval was granted to the Parents and Friends of Donegal Housing Association for this development to progress to construction stage.

Each proposed unit will consist of 4 individual living accommodations – made up of ensuite room up to current HIQA standards and each unit then will have a communal sitting room, quiet room, visitor room and dining room.

The Leas Cheann Comhairleach Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher has welcomed the progression of this project to tender stage - approval for planning permission was granted in March of this year.

"When completed it is anticipated that the 3 units will provide assisted living accommodation for twelve people in total. This development will replace the existing unit on the Church Road at Dungloe. The proposed new development will be funded by the Department of Housing and Local Government and I expect construction works to begin by end of year at the earliest," he said.

The Dungloe native added: "I wish to pay tribute to the parents and friends of the Donegal Housing Association project, who have worked tirelessly and have brought the project to this stage. They have dedicated a great deal of time and planning into making this project a success and now as the project moves to tender stage they have a great deal to be proud of. I wish also to pay tribute to the officials of the Housing Section of Donegal County Council for their excellent work on this project."

The Fianna Fáil deputy said that he would continue to maintain the pressure on the Department of Housing; in order that this project moves seamlessly into construction stage and with the co-operation of Donegal County Council it is hoped to get a contractor appointed as soon as possible.

"I expect this project to be underway without any further delay as soon as the tender stage is completed and a contractor appointed. The new development will be an immense benefit for the broader community and west Donegal," he said.