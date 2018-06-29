Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 29th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Madgie Gallagher, Annagry

The death has taken place of John Madgie Gallagher formerly from Ranamona, Annagry.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry and burial in the new cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

Miceál Dawson, 17 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Miceál Dawson, 17 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 30th at 10.30am, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Derek Currie, Tamnawood, Ballindrait, Lifford, formerly Essex

The death has taken place of Derek Currie, Tamnawood, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Essex.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, June 30th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Finn View Ward Patients' Comfort Fund, St Joseph's Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Dean Doherty, Coolchoolly, Ballyshannon, a son of Francis and Francie Doherty.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon, with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Pat O'Donnell (née Ronaghan) Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Rosemount, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on June 26 of Pat O'Donnell, née Ronaghan, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her daughter, Aisling and Mark O'Neill's home, 9A Woodend Road, Strabane.

Funeral leaving her daughter's home on Friday. June 29 at 10.15am

for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Archview Lodge Residents` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Anne Curran, Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Curran, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning June 29 at 10.30am to the church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 ward, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Barthley Callaghan, Charlestown, Mayo and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred, peacefully at the home of his son John, Killarturley, Swinford, of Barthley Callaghan, Charlestown, Mayo / Glencolmcille, Donegal

Remains reposing at St. Thereses' Funeral Home, Curry Village, Curry, Co. Sligo on Thursday evening from 4 to 7pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rooskey to arrive at 8:00 pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carracastle Cemetery.

House Private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Care.

Maureen Taitt, Inishoneil, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Taitt, Inishoneil, Carndonagh.

Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

John McDaid, 232 Rossulighe, Old town, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in St James Hospital, Dublin of John McDaid, 232 Rossulighe, Old town, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass is on Friday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only and enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Sheila Duffy, Rosemount, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday 26th June of Sheila Duffy, Rosemount, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mary Meals c/o any family member.

