Postmortem to be carried out after body recovered from Killybegs harbour

A postmortem is to be carried out today on the body of a man following an incident which took place in Killybegs harbour yesterday morning.

The body of a man in his 50's was recovered at the pier in Killybegs at around 1.40am on Sunday morning.

Killybegs Coast Guard rushed to the scene after reports that a person was in the water. Both the gardaí and the ambulance service also rushed to the scene.

It is understood the man was already deceased when the emergency services reached him.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

It is understood that the man was a French national and may have fallen from a ladder at the harbour and into the water.