People Before Profit organiser calls on Donegal Council to invest more in recycling

People Before Profit Donegal organiser Cyril Brennan has called on Donegal County Council to make greater investment in recycling centres across the county.

The call comes after the RTÉ Investigates programme where it was revealed Donegal is ranked the worst county when it comes to waste management.

Brennan said “People Before Profit policy is to bring waste management back into public ownership, and l the RTÉ investigation shows the impact privatising our waste management services has had on our environment."

He said there is a greater need for better quality recycle facilities within the county.

"Glass bottle collections are simply not enough when you consider 75% of our waste is recyclable. If you look to the North of the country recycle centres are freely available and offer a wide range of services from hard plastic, to grease, car batteries and commercial appliances and a greater emphasis should be put on recycling services in the county to reduce the need for 44 permits," he said.

Brennan, from Ballyshannon said he was concerned at the "under spend" on waste management when compared with other countys.