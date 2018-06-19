Cruinniú na nÓg takes place for the first time in Donegal

The first ever Cruinniú na nÓg will take place in Donegal this Saturday, June 23.

The national day of creativity will offer children and young people across the county a host of events that will take place in thirteen venues across the county.

Events will take place in local libraries, theatres, the County Museum, the Glebe House and Gallery, An Crannóg in Derrybeg, the Old Station House in Donegal Town and the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter.

There is a strong emphasis on doing, making and creating and events will include workshops on digital media, theatre, storytelling, visual art, creative writing, design, science and technology, music and dance. While booking is essential, all events are free of charge.

Eileen Burgess Cultural Services Manager in Donegal County Council believes that these events are a great opportunity for children and young people of all ages to explore their creative side with experts in different fields.

She said: "We are delighted to be hosting these events during what is the first ever Cruinniú na nÓg. This is all part of the national Creative Ireland initiative which is about celebrating and encouraging children and young people's participation in culture and creativity through a mix of performances, demonstrations, workshops, readings and special events and much more.”

Families can attend more than one event in a day.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and Donegal County Council.

To find out more about what’s on visit www.donegallibrary.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook or Twitter.