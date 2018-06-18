Dublin to Drimarone charity cycle event is launched

The launch of the Dublin to Drimarone Charity Cycle took place at the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone on Tuesday evening.

This three-day event will take place over the weekend of the 27th-29th of July. 56 cyclists will take part in this 260km cycle via Sligo arriving back at the Bluestack Centre at 4pm on the 29th.

60% of the proceeds raised will be donated to Donegal Hospice to be used at the Palliative Care wing of Donegal Community Hospital. The remainder of the funds will be shared between Drimarone Development Association and Letterbarrow Celtic FC.

The specially autographed t-shirt of particpants who took part in the last Dublin-Drimarone Cycle three years ago.



Guest speakers at the launch were introduced by organiser Fergus McGroary and included Liam Patton, Clinical Nurse Specialist in PalliativeCare for South Donegal; Susan Rose, Director of Nursing at Donegal Community Hospital; Deirdre Meehan, Drimarone Development Association and Denis O'Gorman, manager of Letterbarrow Celtic FC.

A Family 5k Cycle also took place at this event as part of National Bike Week and Fergus McGroary thanked Karen Guthrie of Donegal Sports Partnership for their generous sponsorship of the event.

So the 56 cyclists will be busy getting fit over the next six and a half weeks and they ask people to kindly sponsor them as the money will be put to good use. Good luck to all involved.

LEFT: Some of the cyclists who took part in the 5k cycle at the launch as part of National Cycle Week.