Road users will be able to monitor traffic in Letterkenny with the use of new technology

It is now possible for motorists to check out traffic at two of Letterkenny’s busiest junctions on the Donegal County Council website.

You can now get live updates from new state-of-the-art traffic cams strategically located at the Polestar Roundabout and at Station Roundabout.

Live feeds are available at the following link: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/roadsservice/parkingsection/letterkennytrafficcams/

They have been introduced as an aid for motorists so they can plan their journeys in and around Letterkenny and will be especially useful this weekend with the Joule Donegal International Rally taking place in what is often one of the busiest weekends on the roads in Donegal.

Speaking this week, Donal Walker, Senior Executive Engineer with Donegal County Council said that the Council is delighted to be in a position to bring this additional offering to road users in Letterkenny.

“You can simply visit www.donegalcoco.ie and click on Parking Section and select the Live Traffic Cams button. We have four cameras at different locations at each roundabout and this means that the road user can get a good view of the traffic levels approaching the roundabout from different directions”.

Head of Information Systems with Donegal County Council, Brian Boyle, said that this is all about giving motorists and other road users the best information possible to allow them to make good decisions about their journeys.

He said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways of assisting road users in making good informed driving decisions and this is another option that is now available on our website.”