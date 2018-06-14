NEWS
Summer storm leaves hundreds without power in Donegal
Storm Hector batters north west and leaves 873 without electricity in Ballyshannon
Hundreds of homes across the county are without power this morning as storms continue to batter the north west.
Almost a thousand homes are without power in Ballyshannon.
Work is ongoing to restore homes with power.
Homes are without power in Rossgier, Bundoran, Dungloe and Rossgier.
Met Éireann are forecasting winds of up to 125 km/pr in the north west.
Winds will ease gradually.
