Road to be fixed outside of Gaeltacht-based school

Discussions are underway between the board of management of Scoil Adhamhnáin an Lunniagh and Donegal County Council engineers to get to grips with the issues arising from flooding in an area outside the school.

The road outside the school needs to be resurfaced.

Water also lies in puddles on the road when it rains.

Many children are driven to the school in the morning, buses also park outside the school.

Sinn Féin Councillor, John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh said that the school in July. He added that up to €83,000 will be spent on the work.