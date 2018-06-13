Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind weather warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo on Wednesday evening and night and for a time on tomorrow morning.

South to southwest winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

Due to the fast moving nature of the depression and the forecasted high tides for the Donegal Bay area, there is potential for very high winds in localised areas especially in the Donegal bay area.

Donegal County Council is urging the public to take extra care when outdoors during this weather event.

The Council can be contacted on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.

You can keep up to date on road conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.