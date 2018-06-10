Robert Conroy is Ireland's longest serving garda

With forty-one years service completed and still going strong, Sergeant Robert Conroy of Manorhamilton Garda Station is Ireland’s longest serving member of the force.

Complimenting the country’s longest serving policeman the An Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim Division Facebook page stated: “Sergeant Conroy recently became the longest serving member of An Garda Síochána with nearly 41 years of service to the state.

“All of his colleagues in the Sligo/Leitrim Division wish to congratulate Robert on achieving this milestone with such distinction and wish him the best during his continued service.”

The popular Sergeant Robert was formerly in charge of Dromahair Garda Station prior to its closure a few years ago. He has represented Ireland a number of times at the World Police and Fire Games in shooting.

The Manorhamilton Sergeant won an individual gold medal at 2015 World Police and Fire Games in Virgina, USA in the Skeet shooting event while he also claimed team shooting silver and bronze medals there.

Prior to that Robert competed at the 2011 World Police and Fire Games in New York and at the 2013 World Police and Fire Games in Belfast. He also won shooting medals in New York and Belfast.

Some years back Robert acted as a Sligo, Leitrim and District soccer referee. He is married to Mary Murray, who has recently retired as the Sligo Garda District Superintendent.