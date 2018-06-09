Recruitment day today for Blood Bikes North West

Blood Bikes North West are holding an awareness and recuitment day in Donegal town today (Saturday).

It follows a similar successful event which was held last weekend in Buncrana.

Blood Bikes North West (BBNW) provides a free, out of hours service to our local hospitals and communities, here in the North West.

They deliver blood, blood products, scans, breast milk etc between hospitals throughout Ireland by linking up with other Blood Bike groups around the country.

All their riders are volunteers and trained to the ROSPA standard.

BBNW are holding awareness and recruitment day on Saturday at the Diamond Bike Show, Donegal town.

If you would like to become one of their riders or co-coordinators please come along. For more information go to www.bloodbikenorthwest.town.ie.

Blood Bikes would like to take this opportunity to thank all their sponsors who keep them on the road every day.