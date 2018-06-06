Students from across the county begin their Leaving and Junior Cert Exams this morning

The Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Clive Byrne, has extended his best wishes to all students starting their Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate State Examinations this morning.

He said: "I want to wish every single student the very best of luck as they begin their Junior and Leaving Cert exams this morning. This is the time for you to showcase your creativity, your knowledge, and everything that they have learned from your teachers over the last three, five, or six years."

He also all those who support these students every day.

He said: "I do want to stress that although these are important exams, remember that no matter what path you want to take, there are many options and routes to get there."

Over two thousand students are expected to begin their Leaving Cert exams in the county this week - of which 1,029 are female and of which 1,014 are male. Over one hundred students are expected to sit their Leaving Cert applied exams of which 29 are female and 77 are male.

Around 55,209 are to undertake the exam nationally.

Over two thousand students are expected to sit their Junior Cert exams in the county this week - of which 1,078 are female and 1,135 are male. Around 62, 968 are expected to sit the exam nationally.

Students are being urged to care of their emotional well-being during this spate of exams.