Over four thousand secondary school students set to take State exams in Donegal this June

Over four thousand students in the county are poised to begin their State exams this Wednesday.

Over two thousand students are expected to begin their Leaving Cert exams in the county this week - of which 1,029 are female and of which 1,014 are male. Over one hundred students are expected to sit their Leaving Cert applied exams of which 29 are female and 77 are male.

Around 55,209 are to undertake the exam nationally.

Over two thousand students are expected to sit their Junior Cert exams in the county this week - of which 1,078 are female and 1,135 are male. Around 62, 968 are expected to sit the exam nationally.

Meanwhile, a leading mental health charity urged students who are undertaking the State exams to look after their emotional well-being.

A regional director with the charity, Cindy O'Shea, said: "This can be an incredibly stressful time not only for the young person, but for other family members, carers and even teachers.

"We would urge anyone involved in exams and supporting young people with their studies, to ensure students look after their emotional health," she said.

"That way they are likely to cope better with the stress of exams, and achieve better too."

Last week Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on mental health, James Browne, encouraged students to talk about the pressure they may be feeling at present.

Anyone who is feeling overwhelmed due to exam pressure, or who is worried about someone else, can contact the Samaritans for free from any phone on 116 123.

This number will not show up on a phone bill.