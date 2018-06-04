Relay for Life raises a remarkable €45,000 for the Irish Cancer Society

The annual Relay for Life event which takes place in Letterkenny has raised an impressive €45,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

The well-attended event gives people the opportunity to remember those lost to cancer and supports those who are currently battling the illness.

The money raised from the 24-hour fundraiser will be utilised in essential research and services which is carried out by the national organisation.

Over 5,000 people attended events on Saturday evening at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

For full coverage and pictures please see the Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat tomorrow (Tuesday).