Dungloe gears up for first ever Street Feast

It is all about community and getting to know your local neighbours in Dungloe as the Rosses capital gears up for the hosting of the town’s first Street Feast.

Street Feast is a national get to know your local community movement which marks the occasion with a one day Street Feast festival of fun every year.

That day in 2018 is this coming Sunday, June 10th. And on that day Dungloe will join with over 1000 local towns and communities right across Ireland to celebrate its own Street Feast, for the first time.

The Dungloe Street Feast and is being organised by a group of locals members of Dungloe Tourism.

“We have big day organised it's our first time to run a Street Feast and we are very excited about it,” said Anthea Ankinson of the organising committee.

“Street Feast was started a number of years ago with the aim of creating an event which will allow local communities get to know each other better. It is especially to create an atmosphere where communities will get to know new people to their areas.

“The plan to set up stalls along the Main Street on the day and we are inviting people to bring food and cooking for consumption on the day.

“We are especially interested in people from different cultures and nationalities to bring their native cuisine along so we can all experience each other's cultures.”

There will also be live entertainment on the day.

Street Feast will run from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.