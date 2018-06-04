Catholic Church to come into focus at MacGill Summer School

Is there anyone who can make the health system fit for purpose? Will the Catholic Church survive in Ireland? Should it matter?

These are but a few of the questions that will be addressed at the MacGill Summer School this year.

The school is expected to take place on dates between Sunday, July 22nd to Friday, July 27th.

On Sunday, July 22nd the French Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Stephane Clouzat will perform the official opening.

The occasion will be followed by the 18th Annual John Hume Lecture which will be delivered by the former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern.

During the rest of the week, the sessions will include; 'Beyond Brexit: Ireland in Europe - the future scenario? 'What does the cervical check debacle tell us about our governance and accountability? Will the upcoming general election provide us with the government and the governance we need?

The founding Director of the MacGill Summer School, Joe Mullholland, said that manyof the issues facing Irish society will be brought to the table and in the true spirit of democracy, people can both listen and debate the issues.

“We will be looking at the health system in general. Is there anyone who can make it fit for purpose? We will be looking at the Catholic Church. Will it survive? Will it matter?

“Ireland is a changing society and we need to look where the change is taking us,” he said.

He added that the economy will also be under scrutiny and key speakers will address and discuss the matters at hand.

This year will mark the 38th year of the Annual MacGill Summer School and Arts Week. MacGill therefore has, a very full agenda which will reflect many of the issues of our time with over fifty eminent and highly qualified contributors who will look at and analyse these issues in a dispassionate and informed manner.

All in all, participants at MacGill can look forward to a very stimulating week.

“There is a huge agenda and it is far reaching. It also concerns everyone,” Mr. Mullholland said.

He said that one of the strengths of MacGill is that the discussions always look forward and never look back.

“We will look at democracy and the dark forces undermining democracy - whether we realise it or not. The discussions are multi-faceted, as always,” he said. He described the agenda as being one is 'very important.'

The key speaker this year will be the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan. “He is at the centre of the European Commission which runs Europe,” said Mr. Mullholland adding that people from both sides of the border will be interested in his views.