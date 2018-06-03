Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, June 3rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joey Murrin, Chapel Lane, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joey Murrin, Chapel Lane, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 7pm on Sunday, with removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Wake for neighbours, family and friends please.

Bertie Galbraith, Parkhall, Antrim and formerly of Porthall, Lifford

The sudden death has taken place of Bertie Galbraith, Parkhall, Antrim and formerly of Porthall, Lifford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Brian McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Brian McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving his home at 1.15pm on Monday for 2pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu to the Nazareth House or the Buncrana Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Funds.

Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

Reposing at her home in Wexford on Monday.

Funeral on Tuesday morning to St. Lawrence's Church, Glynn, Co. Wexford, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation on Wednesday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 4pm.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

William Anderson, Glentidally, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Anderson, Glentidally, Milford.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon until 10pm on Monday.

Funeral service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Tuesday followed by interment in bank cemetery.

Family time on the day of the funeral please.

Francis Kelly, Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Willie Francis Kelly, Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

His remains left the nursing unit on Saturday evening, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dinny McFadden (Teague) Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dinny McFadden (Teague) Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny took place on Saturday at 4pm, going to the home of his nieces Maryann and Julie McFadden, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday, June 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Simone Lafferty, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Luton University Hospital, Bedfordshire, England of Simone Lafferty, aged 23 years, daughter of Rosaleen Lafferty, and Desmond Foy, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Sunday, June 3rd from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 4th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust, C/o Gerard Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

