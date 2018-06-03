New council chairman wants a bigger slice of the cake

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is promising to push ‘for a bigger slice of the cake’ for the area.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan was elected as chair at a meeting in Lifford on Tuesday.

He has called for a more active and joined up approach among his fellow council members to ensure the Stranorlar Municipal District gets the attention and support it deserves.

“Other Districts have, in my opinion, seen the benefits of face to face meetings with various department ministers when pushing for specific projects as well as meeting regularly with TDs and senior council management,” he said.

Cllr. McGowan takes over as Cathaoirleach from outgoing chairman, Cllr. Martin Harley. Cllr. Liam Doherty was elected vice Chair of the Stranorlar Municipal District.

Outgoing chairman, Cllr. Martin Harley, congratulates Cllr. Patrick McGowan.



Cllr. McGowan outlined a number of projects which he said need priority attention, among them the Ballybofey Stranorlar bypass.

“Our local hospitals are still very much under threat,” he said.

“We must speak out loud and clear in order to protect services for older people and others whom we have the honour to serve.

“This Municipal District is located along the border with Northern Ireland and faces many challenges which are part of the day to day life in this area.

“Our cross border neighbours operate different regulations on a lot of things.

“Brexit is just the latest worry people have in this area.”