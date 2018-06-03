Holy Family Icon in the Diocese of Raphoe

The Icon of Holy Family will be in the Diocese of Raphoe from 1-11 June as part of the build-up to the World Meeting of Families which is being celebrated in Ireland this year.

The event will culminate with the Festival of Families on Saturday, 24th August in Croke Park and the Papal Mass in The Phoenix Park on Sunday, 25th August.

The Holy Family Icon will be in the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh this weekend, from Friday 1st to Monday 4th June. There was a Reception of Icon at 7 p.m. Mass on Friday 1st and today Sunday: 11 am Mass; 3-6 p.m. Adoration; 5.30 p.m. Liturgy with Icon.

Monday 4th: 10 am Mass as Icon departs.

IN ARDS FRIARY

From June 4th to 7th, the Icon will be the Capuchin Friary, Ardars with the folowing timetable.

Monday: 5.30 p.m. Reception of Icon.

Tuesday: 8 am and 12 noon Masses

Wednesday: 8 am and 12 noon Masses

Thursday: Icon departs ffter 12 noon Mass.

LETTERKENNY ST EUNAN'S CATHEDRAL

From there the Icon will be brought to the Cathedral of St. Eunan and Colmcille in Letterkenny.

Thursday: Vespers with Reception of Icon with Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ

Friday 7.30 pm to Saturday 9.30 am - All Night Vigil of Prayer (Parishes/Groups invited to participate by contacting the Cathedral)

Saturday: 10 am Mass for the Feast of St. Colmcille

7.30 p.m. Opening of Parish Mission by Dominican Fathers in preparation for World Meeting of Families.

Daily Masses at 7 a.m. and 10 am. 7.30 pm Evening Liturgy.

Monday 11th: 10 am Mission Mass with transfer of Icon.

KILBARRON PARISH

As part of the preparation for World Meeting of Families in the Parish of Kilbarron, the following is being organised:

Saturday, 2nd June - Kilbarron Parish Hour with Icon in Rosnowlagh, 12noon to 1 p.m.

Sunday 24th June: Celebration of Sports and Leisure at Weekend Masses.

Sunday 1st July: Celebration of Marriage.

Wednesday, 21st August, Cathedral, Letterkenny: Official opening of the World Meeting of Families in St. Eunan's Cathedral.

Volunteers needed for Croke Park and Phoenix Park (see Parish website).