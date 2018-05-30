Ian Molloy urges people to apply for HSE National Lottery funding

Donegal Ógra Chairperson Ian Molloy is encouraging community organisations to get as many applications in before the deadline as possible.



The HSE has been allocated National Lottery Funding for distribution to community based groups and voluntary organisations under the Respite Care Grant Scheme and the National Lottery Grant Scheme.

Groups and organisations involved in the provision of Health and Personal Social Services can apply for once-off funding of between €500 and €10,000 for suitable projects.



"This grant has the potential to fill a lot a gaps within our already underfunded social services area. Funding is always an issue that puts restraints on service delivery. Hopefully groups will make applications for this grant and ease the pressure on some of these organisations," Mr. Molloy said.