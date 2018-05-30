Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 30th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, 1st June at 12.30pm, going to Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast for cremation at 5pm.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday June 1st at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Ard

Aoibhinn at Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral

Director or any family member.

Hugh Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Patricia Toland Markham, 34 Grianan Park, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patricia Toland Markham, 34 Grianan Park, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at the residence of her father Harry Toland's residence, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral Thursday, 31st May, leaving at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 12pm midnight to 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Annie Frize, Prucklish, Churchill and formerly of Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Frize, Prucklish, Churchill and Ramelton.

Annie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 30th for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 2 or the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, 30th May at 10.15am going to the Church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Eileen Devine (née Kelly), Strabane and formerly Lifford

The death has taken place of Eileen Devine (née Kelly), 3 Pearse Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Braide, Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 31st at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health and Social Care Trust, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Eddie McDaid (Johnny) Ballybeg, Breenagh, Glenswilly

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Eddie McDaid (Johnny) Ballybeg, Breenagh, Glenswilly.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, on Wednesday, 30th May, at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilpheak cemetery.

One way traffic system in operation, entry via Brockagh Road and exit onto the Glenties Road.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Centre for Independent living c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit

The death has occurred in Dundalk of Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit.

His remains will arrive in McGlynns Funeral home, Dungloe on Tuesday, May 29th at 3pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, May 30th at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Monday, from 3pm until 7pm, with removal to her late residence.

Rosary at 9 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe Hospital patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, Ballyshannon and Sligo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, 3 East Rock, Ballyshannon and formerly of 57 Garavogue Villas, Sligo.

Reposing at The Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Sligo on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.

House private please.

Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, May 31st at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.