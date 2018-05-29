ESB warns of swimming in reservoirs as temperatures continue to rise in Donegal this week

The ESB has issued a warning about the dangers of swimming in reservoirs as temperatures continue to rise this week.

With temperatures set to hit the mid-twenties in Donegal this week, the company warned of the “dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir”, including the Dunlewey Lough, Assaroe and Lough Nacung in Donegal.

“Amidst this spell of fine weather, ESB would like to again remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir,” it said in a statement.

“This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.



“These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Dunlewey Lough, Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.”