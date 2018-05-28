Councillors give their support to green ribbon campaign

The elected members of Donegal County Council were keen to highlight their support for the annual green ribbon campaign which takes place every May and is about getting people to talk openly about common mental health problems.

The members of the Council wore their green ribbons during Monday’s Council meeting.

The Green Ribbon campaign promotes open conversation about mental health and it challenges the associated stigma that sometimes comes with it.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Gerry McMonagle is delighted to be supporting this campaign and thanked his colleagues on the council including Letterkenny MD Mayor Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh for joining him in supporting this campaign.

The Sinn Féin Councillor, Gerry McMonagle said: “If this simple act of wearing a green ribbon helps encourage others to speak out, feel less alone and seek support then it is certainly worth it.

Donegal County Council has for many years supported the promotion of positive mental health and of tackling the stigma associated with mental illness and it is great to see the strong support from everyone on the Council to this very important issue.”