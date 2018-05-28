Concern over the provision of social workers in Donegal

A signed letter has been sent to the area manager of the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Donegal concerning the provision of social workers in the Dungloe and Falcarragh area.

A signed letter has been sent to the HSE's John Hayes, public representatives and many media outlets in the county.

The letter from the Chairperson of Active Retirement Ireland, the Dungloe branch, Rory Cleary said the group understand that ‘the role of social worker for older people in the Dungloe and Falcarragh area is not to be replaced.’

Figures from the census in Ireland in 2016 showed that there were 637,567 people over retirement age which was an increase of 19 per cent from 2011.

The statement continues: “If the numbers increase at the same rate, by 2031 over one million people will be over the retirement age. This will almost be one in four of the population. These figures show that instead of reducing social workers for older people the numbers should be increasing by the same 19 per cent.’

Their three main areas of concern are: ‘That people who are going to be released from hospital will have their release dates extended due to problems putting packages in place.

‘That not enough will be available to arrange and discuss the best practice to keep older people in their own homes and older people who became vulnerable and need safeguarding will not get the protection necessary.’