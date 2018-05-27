Details announced for this year's Glencolmcille Agricultural Show

Details have been announced for the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show which will take place this year on Sunday, August 5th.

First established way back in 1953, the Agricultural Show was once one of the biggest such events in the country.

It was revived in 2010 and the organisers are looking forward to a busy and successful event on August 5th.

The show committee are delighted to announce that once again Byrne’s Stores, Glen Carrick and Kilcar are the main sponsors this year.

Glencolmcille Agricultural Show was first set in 1953 by Fr McDyer. In its heyday, the exhibition featured over 1600 entries in various categories, second only to the Balmoral Show in Belfast.

A large number of entries are expected again this year. The show features livestock, cattle, sheep horses and ponies and donkeys, poultry and dogs.

In the marquee there are categories in baking, knitwear and tweed, art, photography, arts and crafts and children’s sections.

There will be live entertainment on the day by local singer songwriter Eunan Mc Intyre and music by local musicians in the evening.

There’s something for all the family with different events taking place throughout the day to keep the kids entertained including Bungee trampoline, Vortex tunnel, and this year there will be a prize for best dressed Lady and Gent..

The annual show dance will take place in the marquee later in the evening with dancing to The Cufflinks.

Entry books are now available in local shops or by contacting the Show Secretary, Dorothy.

Stall holders are welcome but must be pre-booked, to book call Dorothy on 087 6879977 or email glen.show@hotmail.com