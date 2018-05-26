Tobar na mBan host another charity fayre on Sunday afternoon

A Variety Fayre will take place on Sunday afternoon at Coláiste na Carraige in Carrick and it promises to be a great day out for all the family.

This event, now in its second year, is hosted by Tobar na mBan ICA, the local women’s group in Glencolmcille, Kilcar, Carrick, Meenaneary and Teelin.

It was a hugely successful and enjoyable community event last year and with thanks to the new sponsors, Donegal Bees, a bigger and better day out for all the family is planned for this year.

There will be a variety of crafts and handmade items from local enterprises for sale.

Many crafts will be available including home baking, crocheted gifts, soaps, candles and flowers.

Glencolmcille Folk Village will be displaying their crafts and there will also be an opportunity to buy from the Meenaneary Men’s Shed group.

There will be a beauty room attended to by beauticians and experts from the local area. Stop off and have a manicure or a relaxing massage in this pampering room.

The Kids Korner will cater for the smaller people in your life. They can make their own unicorn or superhero mask or even a piece of jewellery to take home.

This area will also keep the children entertained with a kids disco and fun games.

The children of the area have also been getting involved in the art competition run by Tobar na mBan for this event.

The theme this year is recycling and the local naionarí and primary school children have been busy with their projects. Prizes will be awarded to the best projects on the day.

The popular pop up tea room is back again this year with delicious sweet and savoury home baking for everyone. Pop in for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat.

The group are also running a Facebook competition for afternoon tea for four people to enjoy on the day. Check out the Facebook page Tobar na mBan ICA and like and share to be in with a chance to win.

Other prizes are available on the day in the raffle and lucky dip competitions.

A separate special draw will also take place for a grand prize kindly donated by Harvey's Point Hotel.



Sunday Sleepover

Come along on the day to be in with the chance to win the Sunday Sleepover stay for 2 including Sunday Lunch and breakfast in the beautiful Harvey’s Point resort, Donegal Town.

The Tobar na mBan ICA group meet every Tuesday night at 8pm in Colaiste na Carraige, Carrick. They are a friendly, inclusive group of like minded women and are always delighted to welcome new members.

The group look forward to welcoming you all to the Variety Fayre in Carrick on Sunday, May 27th.