Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle is confident of a 'Yes' vote in Donegal

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle has said that he is confident that the constituents of Donegal will return a 'Yes' vote in today's referendum.

The Killybegs-based representative said that he predicted a 52.5 per cent win by the 'Yes' campaign a few weeks ago and he is certain that it will be the outcome.

"The boxes are still being opened. The Donegal electoral area has not been opened yet. A few weeks ago I predicted a 52.5 per cent win by the 'Yes' side and I am still standing behind it."