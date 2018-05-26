Hushed silence in the count centre in Letterkenny

The count is well and truly underway at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny and the atmosphere is one of tense expectation as campaigners from both sides have made their way into the seated-hall.

People are waiting diligently for some indication of what the day will bring in Donegal.

Today will dictate the outcome of the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of Constitution Bill.

Sinn Féin Senator Padraig MacLochlainn and Independent Depty Thomas Pringle are both present.

Over thirty people are seated at desks counting the votes at present.