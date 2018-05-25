Freedom of the County for Patsy Dan Rodgers

He's one of Donegal's most respected and most popular men - and he's about to receive the freedom of the county.

Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory, is known far and wide for his strong association with the island.

On Monday, the members of Donegal County Council will consider a motion put before council which calls on the authority to afford the Freedom of the County to Patsy Dan Rodgers.

The motion said the honour will be "in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the preservation and promotion of all aspects of Island life, and to honour the many years of service given to his beloved Tory Island."