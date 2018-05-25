Is this Donegal’s oldest voter?

Letterkenny resident Ruby Druce cast her vote in the abortion referendum this evening.

Ruby, who will celebrate her 103rd birthday on New Year’s Eve, cast her vote in Castlefin.

Ruby’s niece, Margo, said Ruby is in great spirits.

“Ruby is in great form. She is going to have her lunch, cast her vote and visit a friend,” she said.

Ruby believes that hard work, cod liver oil capsules and walking, have led to her long life.

Margo said her aunt, who is her late mother Margaret’s sister, has great faith.

“She has a great faith and she always says the rosary,” Margo said.

Ruby has always exercised her right to vote and in her 103rd year, she was not going to change the habit of a lifetime.

Margo said: “She always went to vote. She never missed a vote.”