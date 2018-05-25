Blaney hopeful of future Seanad nomination

The former Fianna Fail Deputy Niall Blaney is hoping to secure a Seanad seat for the Fianna Fáil party and will not be putting his name forward at the upcoming party convention.

The Letterkenny-based politician forged an agreement with the Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin ahead of the April 27th byelections where Mr. Blaney lost out on a seat.

Mr. Blaney who is eager to get back into politics said: “I made that decision when I met with Micheál Martin. We made an agreement and I am a man of my word.”

He said that he was 'hopeful' of getting a nomination to the Seanad.

The Seanad elections will take place following the next Dáil election.

He said that he respected the two sitting TDs in Donegal, Pat 'the cope' Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue.

“Fianna Fáil is without a senator at the moment,” he said. The former deputy hopes to change that.