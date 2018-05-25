The weather may prompt a better turnout for Donegal voters

The good weather is expected to prompt a high turnout throughout the day as voters have their say in Ireland’s abortion referendum.

It is reported that there has been a steady turnout at the polling stations in Donegal this morning.

There is a total electorate in Donegal of 124, 929 - 117,930 in the Donegal constituency and 6,999 in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Polling stations remain open until 10pm this evening.

Voters are being asked whether to remove or retain the eighth amendment of the constitution.

This amendment states: “The states acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”