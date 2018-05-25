Councillor Brogan: Graves will not be exhumed for new Donegal road

Fianna Fáil Councillor Ciaran Brogan has moved to appease the concern of residents who fear that the graves in which their loved ones lie may be exhumed to make way for a multi-million relief road in Letterkenny.

The Donegal News is reporting that remains buried in the southwest corner of Leck Cemetery need to be unearthed for a new Letterkenny relief road to be built as part of a wider rejuvenation for the town.

This morning, people took to the phone lines to vent their anger on the 'Nine til Noon Show' on Highland Radio.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/315053/angry-reaction-to-reports-that-graves-are-to-be-exhumed-to-make-way-for-road.html

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Cllr. Brogan said that he had to appease the concern of residents ahead of the weekend.

He said: "There are route options on the map. This road is only one of the roads that is being looked at. I want to make it crystal clear that the elected members will not be selecting that route."

He added that the road should never be considered for public consultation as it is a very emotional issue.

"This is Friday, loved ones could be very upset and concerned all weekend. That is they last thing that they want to hear. Elected members can accept or reject the proposed routes, I want to make it very clear that this road will not be selected," he said.