Angry reaction to reports that graves are to be exhumed to make way for road

There has been angry reaction to reports that a number of graves may be exhumed at Leck Cemetery to make way for a multi-million relief road around Letterkenny.

The Donegal News is reporting that remains buried in the southwest corner of Leck Cemetery need to be unearthed for a new Letterkenny relief road to be built as part of a wider rejuvenation for the town.

This morning, people took to the phone lines to vent their anger on the 'Nine til Noon Show' on Highland Radio.

Family members said they would chain themselves to the graveyard wall rather than see graves being exhumed.

Earlier this month, around 100 people attended a public consultation for the new proposed route, and Donegal County Council are eager to hear the views and opinion of those interested in the project.