As weather becomes warmer in Donegal authority issues warning

Irish Water Safety is appealing to the public to take care when swimming in this warm weather.

Over sixty per cent of all drownings occur at inland water sites. Water temperature is 16° celsius and less in many inland sites and is 13° celsius and less at sea.

Cold shock is the greatest contributing factor to drowning in Ireland.

http://www.iws.ie/emergency- situations/hypothermia-what- to-do.355.html



People are being urged to swim at designated bathing areas and to remember that there are no lifeguards on duty yet.

If there is no designated bathing area near you, please swim at a known traditional bathing area where there are ring buoys erected that you can use if somebody gets in to difficulty.

People are being urged to swim within their depth and use local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim

Always ensure that the ringbuoy is in its yellow box before entering the water

Make sure that the edges are shallow shelving so that you can safely and easily enter and exit the water

Wear a wet suit if you are not used to the cold water

Stay away from the edge after you consume alcohol as 30 per cent of all drowned victims have consumed alcohol.

- http://www.iws.ie/bathing- areas-page.html

Bathing season runs from June 1st to September 15th.

The majority of drownings, sixty two per cent, occur inland where river and lake beds can be difficult to see and therefore extremely difficult to determine if you are swimming within your depth. The onset of cramp, combined with the panicked realisation that you are out of your depth can have tragic consequences and be compounded further by the muscle cooling effect of longer periods in open water.



If you see someone in difficulty, these simple steps may save a life: