Something for everyone at the Bank Holiday carnival weekend in Sligo

The committee of Benbulben Carnival 2018 are delighted to announce that Sligo’s first annual Carnival is taking place this June Public Holiday week end Saturday, June 2nd and Sunday, June 3rd.

The carnival consists of two massive open-air concerts each night in Sligo’s Stephen Street Car Park from 5pm

A wonderful parade starts from Abbey Street at 1pm and goes around the town into Stephen's Street where the kids and adults can enjoy some refreshments and activities.

The concerts have many leading and local acts like Hot House Flowers, Dervish, Charlie McGettigan, The Darty Ceili Band, Sandy Kelly, Dean Gurrie and Sligo's internet singing sensation 12-year-old Leanne Rowlette.

Sligo is expecting to see big crowds hitting the streets to enjoy the great music and atmosphere.

The organisers have set the very reasonable charge of €10 admission for each night of the concerts. Concert goers can purchase online @ tickets.ie

The parade, refreshments/party and activities are free for all.

All the funds raised will go directly to four local charities, North West Hospice, Sligo Alzheimer’s Society, MS Therapy Centre Sligo and Friends of Sligo University Hospital. Cardiac Services

The theme of the Saturday Parade is ‘The Best of Sligo.”

Spectators are in for a wonderful, colourful experience that is sure to impress both adults and children. It is a family friendly event and the organisers encourage everyone to become part of it.

We will see a coming together of the people of the communities near and far, throughout the country and the world.

Launched

The Carnival was launched by Sligo Mayor Hubert Keaney and County Council chair Seamus Kilgannon in the Southern Hotel Sligo.

Con Darcy, Committee Chairman said: “This is a fun-loving weekend, and as well as the gain to the four charities, it will boost Sligo’s economy to the tune of €500,000, or more.

“This is a chance for us all to come together in support of each other and our economy, to be proud of who we are and be selfish for Sligo.’

Joan Mulvaney, Coordinator of the Carnival, reported that the whole event is for the communities near and far.

She said the parade is about the best of Sligo - the best of Sligo near and far starts with the communities as the most important aspect to the best of Sligo.

Joan also paid tribute to John Healy, Derek Lynch and Colin Jinks who have worked very hard on the project.