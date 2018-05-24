Efforts afoot to fix a burst to the water main to Gola Island

Divers are being sent to repair a burst to the water main to Gola Island today.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council (DCC) in relation to the issue.

The pipe which carries the water from the mainland to Gola Island rose above the ocean and had to be fixed in January.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/293185/pipe-rises-from-the-bottom-of-the-ocean-off-the-side-of-donegal.html

An alternative water supply has been transported to Gola Island to ensure a supply for residents and visitors to the island.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank the islanders and visitors to the island for their patience and co-operation while this repair is taking place.