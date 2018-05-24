NEWS
Efforts afoot to fix a burst to the water main to Gola Island
Divers have been dispatched to the seas off the island to fix the issue
Divers are being sent to repair a burst to the water main to Gola Island today.
Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council (DCC) in relation to the issue.
The pipe which carries the water from the mainland to Gola Island rose above the ocean and had to be fixed in January.
https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/293185/pipe-rises-from-the-bottom-of-the-ocean-off-the-side-of-donegal.html
An alternative water supply has been transported to Gola Island to ensure a supply for residents and visitors to the island.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank the islanders and visitors to the island for their patience and co-operation while this repair is taking place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on