Two-time Olympian athlete Danny mcDaid to be honoured with Civic Reception

Two-time Olympian athlete Danny McDaid is to be awarded the Freedom of the County at a civic reception at the County House in Lifford on Monday evening.

The Glenswilly man competed in the Olympics in Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976.

A retired postman, he is a four-time National Marathon Champion.

The running track at the Letterkenny Regional Sports and Leisure Complex is named in his honour.

Danny, a long-time member of Letterkenny Athletic Club, is still very involved in the sport in the county, and still enjoys his daily run.